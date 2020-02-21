GBI: Fort Valley student’s cause of death is homicide

FORT VALLEY, Ga. (WRBL) – The death of a Fort Valley State University student who went missing on Valentine’s Day has been ruled a homicide.

After several days of searching, the body of 23-year-old Anitra Gunn was found Tuesday in Crawford County, Georgia.

A Peach County deputy located the missing woman’s body 150-200 yards off Greer Road in Crawford County.

Gunn was last seen in Fort Valley Friday night. Officials say she was last seen with Demarcus Little, 23, who is considered a person of interest in the case.

Little, a soldier stationed at Fort Gordon in Augusta, has been arrested on separate charges but has not been charged with Gunn’s murder.

Little is charged with criminal damage to property in connection with a Feb. 5 incident in which he allegedly smashed the windows of Gunn’s apartment and slashed the tires of her vehicle, authorities said.

Officials with the GBI say Gunn’s autopsy was completed Thursday. The GBI did not release the cause of death for Gunn, but did confirm that Gunn is the victim of a homicide. A cause of death for Gunn is pending toxicology results, according to officials.

The GBI says multiple pieces of evidence have been recovered from the wooded area where Gunn’s body was found. Those pieces of evidence are being reviewed and processed by the GBI Crime Lab.

At this point investigators are still following up on leads and conducting interviews.

Officials are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a piece of evidence, investigators are looking for the bumper of Gunn’s white 2013 Chevrolet Cruze. The car its self has been located but the bumper is still missing.

Law enforcement officials are asking the public to contact them with any information concerning this case. The Fort Valley Police Department can be reached at 478-825-3384.