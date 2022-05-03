GEORGIA (WRBL) – A man wanted in connection to a murder investigation in Georgia has been arrested in Texas.

According to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Roberto Andablo Gaona, age 31, was arrested in McAllen, Texas on May 3, 2022.

Gaona is facing charges of Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime, related to the May 1, 2022 death of Yessica Baena Torres, who is the mother of his baby.

Torres, age 22, was found dead in a vehicle in Brooks County, Ga., at the intersection of Troupeville and Studstill Roads. Following the discovery of the dead woman, warrants for the arrest of Gaona in connection to her death were issued.

Gaona will be extradited to Georgia to face charges.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the GBI Thomasville Office at 229-225-4090 or the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office at 229-263-9323. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online or by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477).