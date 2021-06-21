GBI: Harris County man arrested for murder, elder abuse

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigations has arrested a Harris County, Ga. man for elder abuse and murder.

GBI agents arrested Deandre Grier, 27, of Pine Mountain on June 18 on one count of murder and one count of felony exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults and elder persons, according to a news release.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI Columbus Office assist in the elder exploitation and death investigation of victim James Terrel, 89, of Pine Mountain.

The GBI’s investigation identified Grier, Terrel’s grandson, as a subject.

Officers with the Pine Mouintain Police Department were dispatched to 105 Georgia Street on Dec. 1, 2020 regarding an assault. According to the release, it was reported to police that Grier assaulted Terrel, “causing Terrel to fall and hit his head.”

Terrel died on Dec. 16, 2020. His body was transported to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Decatur. An autopsy determined Terrel died as a result of injuries sustained from the fall.

Grier is currently held in the Harris County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing. It will be turned over to the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution. The DA is Mark Jones.