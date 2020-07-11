GBI investigating death of three family members in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Ga (WRBL) – The Georgia Bureau of investigations has been requested by the Manchester Police Department to conduct a death investigation in the 600 Chafin Drive in Manchester, Georgia.

Preliminary information indicates on Friday, July 10, around 11:00 a.m., a family member walked into the home of 87-year-old Horace Vedell Dennis and 79-year-old Sybil Casbolt Dennis.

When officers entered the home, the family member found Horace, Sybil, and their son, 53-year old Thomas Randall Dennis deceased from apparent gunshot wounds.

Sybil Dennis was a former Columbus radio news reporter who worked for WRCG-AM.

The autopsy of Horace, Sybil, and Thomas will be conducted at the GBI Medical Examiner’s office.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

If anyone has information, please contact the GBI Columbus office at 706-565-7888 or the Manchester Police Department at 706-846-3155.