COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The GBI announced it has opened an investigation into the officer-involved shooting at the Peachtree Mall in Columbus and revealed the identity of the suspect injured in the shooting.

The GBI says at the request of CPD, GBI is conducting an independent investigation involving 19-year-old Dwayne Neely from Columbus, who was shot and injured. No officers were injured during the incident.

Preliminary information indicated that on Dec. 22, at 6:10 p.m., CPD officers were dispatched to a report about a person breaking into vehicles in the parking lot of the Peachtree Mall and that the suspect pointed a gun at witnesses.

CPD officers saw Neely and exchanged gunfire. Neely was hit multiple times and taken to Piedmont Midtown Hospital for medical treatment.

The GBI encourages anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the GBI’s regional investigative office in Columbus at 706-565-7888.