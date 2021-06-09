GBI investigating officer-involved shooting following chase ending in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga.(WRBL) – The GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Columbus that left one man dead.

Authorities say, Kevin Christopher Caldwell, 33, fled from sheriff’s deputies in Troup County on June 8. Deputies attempted to stop Caldwell in his black BMW, which they clocked traveling 93 mph southbound in the 70 mph zone on I-185.

Caldwell fled south into Harris County where Harris County Sheriff’s deputies were notified of the pursuit. Harris County Sheriff deputies deployed stop sticks to stop Caldwell but were unsuccessful.

A Georgia State Patrol Trooper and a Motor Carrier Compliance Division officer joined the pursuit.

In Muscogee County, Caldwell pulled off I-185 at exit 6 onto Macon Road, where his BMW collided with a blue Toyota Corolla.

After colliding with the car, authorities say Caldwell began firing shots at officers with a handgun. The GSP Trooper returned shots, striking Caldwell multiple times. Caldwell was transferred to Piedmont Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 5:57 p.m.

No officers were injured during the shooting. The driver of the Toyota Corolla involved in the accident was transported to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once completed, it will be turned over to the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office for review.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation may contact the GBI Region 2 Field Office at (706) 565-7888. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1(800) 597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.