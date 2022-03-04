TOCCOA, Ga. (WRBL) – For more than a decade, the murder of a Georgia man has gone unsolved. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help in bringing a killer to justice.

According to officials with the GBI, on March , 2011, 46-year-old Robert Lee Simmons, Jr., was found unresponsive by a family member in his apartment at Glendale Apartment Complex located on Norman Drive in Toccoa, Ga.

Officials said an autopsy conducted by the GBI’s Medical Examiner’s Office would later confirm Simmons’ death was a homicide.

A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the person or persons responsible for Simmons death. Anyone with information about Simmons death is asked to contact Special Agent Shilo Crane at 706-348-4866 or the Toccoa Police Department at 706-282-3277.