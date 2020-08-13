GBI: Meriwether Deputy Clerk of Magistrate Court arrested for Sexual Exploitation of Children

WOODBURY, Ga. (WRBL) – A new release by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says that the Meriwether County Deputy Clerk of Magistrate Court has been charged with one count of Sexual Exploitation of Children (Possession of Child Pornography).

Carol Washington, 49, faces the Sexual Exploitation of Children charge, as well as one count of Violation of Oath of Office. They were charged by the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit.

An investigation into Washington was opened by the GBI after they received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about the possible upload and possession of child pornography to a popular social media app.

The GBI says their investigation led to a search warrant for Washington’s home, and her subsequent arrest. The Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office assisted the GBI in the search at Washington’s home. She is now in custody at the Meriwether County Jail.

The GBI investigation was part of an ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, who identify people who are involved in the child pornography trade.

Anyone with information about cases of child exploitation are asked to contact the GBI CEACC Unit at 404-270-8870.