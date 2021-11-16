GBI: Suspect wanted in connection to Hogansville murder on Oak Street

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has named the suspect wanted in connection to a murder in Hogansville last Friday.

Hogansville Police say Lerocco Boyd was shot and killed on Oak Street on Oct. 12, 2021. According to GBI officials Jearecki Evans, 36, is responsible for the deadly drive-by shooting that claimed Boyd’s life.

Evans is 5’6″ and weighs 200 pounds. Officials say Evans should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on this case should call the GBI at 706-565-7888 or Sgt. Marcus Rakestraw at Hogansville P.D. at 706-637-6648. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477) or online. Additionally tips can be submitted by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Hogansville Police Chief Jeffrey Sheppard will hold a news conference via Facebook Live on Nov. 17, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. to give an update on the case. The news conference can be viewed on the Hogansville Police Department’s Facebook Page.