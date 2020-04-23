GBI: Three Woodbury men charged for conspiracy to traffic, distribute methamphetamine and cocaine

WOODBURY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has charged three Woodbury men for charges of trafficking or distributing methamphetamine and cocaine.

According to the GBI, a series of search warrants and arrest warrants executed by multiple law enforcement agencies led to three Woodbury men being charged with drug offenses

Search warrants related to the Distribution and Trafficking of meth and cocaine were executed at 100 Country Club Road in Woodbury, 620 Country Club Road in Woodbury, 215 Bray Road in Woodbury, and Kastle Inn, 11501 East Highway 85, rooms 6 and 7 in Woodbury.

The investigation has been going since March 2020 and expanded. The subsequent search warrants resulted in the seizure of $10,000 worth of meth, $5,000 of cocaine, a quantity of marijuana, three firearms, and around $40,000 in cash, according to law enforcement officials.

The following individuals were taken into custody and are being held at county jails:

Jerald Noel Bolen, 35 of Woodbury – Conspiracy to Trafficking in Methamphetamine, in custody at Spalding County Jail

Conspiracy to Trafficking in Methamphetamine, in custody at Spalding County Jail Lavor Mondrell Weaver, 40 of Woodbury – Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine, in custody at Meriwether County Jail

Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine, in custody at Meriwether County Jail Demario Ferguson, 39 of Woodbury – Conspiracy to Distribute Cocaine, in custody at Meriwether County Jail.

The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office, Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office, Troup County Sheriff’s Office, Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, Upson County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force, and LaGrange Police Department participated in executing the series of search and arrest warrants.

The GBI says additional charges and arrests are pending.