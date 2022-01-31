GBI: Two Columbus men arrested in separate investigations into possession of child pornography

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has made two arrests in separate investigations into child sexual exploitation in the Chattahoochee Valley area.

According to GBI officials, Adam Page, age 38, and Jeffrey Shane Garmon, age 42, were arrested on Jan. 25, 2022, in unconnected investigations, after each man was found to be in possession of child pornography.

An investigation was launched after the GBI’s Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received “numerous independent and unrelated cybertips” from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children concerning possession and/or distribution of child pornography in the Columbus area, according to officials.

The arrests of the men, both from Columbus, came after search warrants were executed at two homes connected to the men in the Columbus area.

Page has been charged with four counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children (Possession of Child Pornography).

Garmon has been charged with four counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children (Possession of Child Pornography).

Both Page and Garmon were booked into the Muscogee County Jail.

Officials said this investigation is part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the child pornography trade. The ICAC Program, created by the U.S. Department of Justice, was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the Internet, the proliferation of child pornography, and the heightened online activity by predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.

Anyone with information about these cases, or other cases of child exploitation, is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.