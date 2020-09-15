GBI: Two Florida men in custody after Schley County drug bust

ELLAVILLE, Ga. (WRBL) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says they have two Florida men in custody after investigating an indoor marijuana operation at an Ellaville home.

Schley county Sheriff’s deputies received a tip that marijuana was being grown at a home on Stewart Road. In response, they asked the GBI to investigate the reports.

Agents got a search warrant for the house, and found a “a sophicated indoor” growing operation inside.

The GBI says “over 20 LED ‘grow lights,’ along with timers and humidifiers were set up inside of the residence to aid in the growing process.”

During the search, agents say they seized 307 marijuana plants and found materials that helped the operation, which included a book on how to grow marijuana.

When they executed the search warrant, law enforcement officers took Ronney Yassein, 28 of Orlando, Fla., into custody. He was charged with Manufacturing Marijuana, according to the GBI.

A second Florida man, Doyle Tudhope, 24 of Bradenton, the owner of the property, was also taken into custody and charged with Manufacturing Marijuana. He was not present during the search.

