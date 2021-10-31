Geneva County man killed in Halloween afternoon shooting

CHANCELLOR, Ala. (WDHN) — On Sunday afternoon, a Chancellor man was killed from multiple gunshots wounds, according to a press release.

Devontia Demarius Wilkerson, 22, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at approximately 3:19 p.m. at a home in the 1600 Block of New Hope Road.

A suspect has not been named at this time as multiple units, including the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency continue to investigate this case as a homicide.

This is an ongoing investigation so stay with WDHN for updates.