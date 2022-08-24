MACON, Ga. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia announced that 12 Georiga residents are facing federal drug and firearms charges alleging their involvement in the armed distribution of substantial quantities of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and other controlled substances.

According to a press release from the attorney’s office, arrest operations, which happened last week, resulted from April 2021 and February 2022 search warrants, where agents confiscated around 92 kilograms of methamphetamine, 2.5 kilograms of fentanyl, two kilograms of cocaine, 15 pounds of marijuana, and 15 firearms.

A recently unsealed federal indictment charges the following defendants with:

Lagary Williams , aka “Frog,” of Atlanta, Georgia, is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Brandon Ector , aka "Big," of Atlanta, Georgia, is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Damon Hayes , aka "D-5," of Milledgeville, Georgia, is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, four counts of distribution of cocaine base, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Quintavious Horton , aka "Bloody Bae," of Milledgeville, Georgia, is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Earnest Hamilton of Milledgeville, Georgia, is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Antonio Mason , of Milledgeville, Georgia, is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Travarious Davis , aka "D Red," of Milledgeville, Georgia, is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

Alonzo Vasser , aka "Tie," of Milledgeville, Georgia, is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

Derrick Ingram of Milledgeville, Georgia, is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

Kimdra Wilkerson of Milledgeville, Georgia, is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

Johnnie Halligan of Milledgeville, Georgia, is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

Billy Harper of Milledgeville, Georgia, is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

If convicted, the defendants face a maximum term of life in prison and a $10,000,000 fine.

According to court records, Hayes, Davis, And Vasser are convicted felons of a severe drug felony in the Superior Court of Baldwin County in Milledgeville, Georgia.

Williams and Ector “remain at large;” initial court appearances for the remaining defendants begin on Wednesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Charles Weigle in Macon, Georgia.

The DEA, FBI, GBI, Ocmulgee Drug Task Force, Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office, Jones County Sheriff’s Office, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, and Atlanta-Carolina’s HIDTA Office investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Alex Kalim is prosecuting the case.