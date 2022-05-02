STATESBORO, Ga. (WRBL) – A Georgia woman’s federal child exploitation trial ended early after she pled guilty before the trial reached the jury.

Sharon Elizabeth Keegan, 30, of Midway, Georgia, faces 15 to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to the production of child pornography, announced David H. Estes.

Her husband, John Paul Joseph Keegan, 31, of Midway, Georgia, also faces 15 to 30 years in prison after he pled guilty to the production of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

The guilty plea subjects both defendants to statutory penalties, including hefty fines and restitution, registration as a sex offender, and serving a period of supervised release.

Sharon Keegan agreed to change her initial plea on the charges during her third day of trial after the defense began presenting their case. John Keegan pleaded guilty in May 2021.

Agents with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) searched the Keegans’ residence confiscating electronic devices containing images and videos of child exploitation that the two produced and shared over the internet.

The investigation is part of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Project Safe Childhood. Homeland Security Investigations, the GBI, and the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

U.S. Attorney Jennifer J. Kirkland and Project Safe Neighborhood Coordinator Tara M. Lyons, with assistance from Asset Recovery Unit Assistant U.S. Attorney Mary Sue Robichaux, prosecuted the case for the United States.