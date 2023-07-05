CRISP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — A Crisp County Sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed early Wednesday morning and the suspect was taken into custody hours later about 70 miles away.

The incident happened around 3:40 a.m., in the 1300 block of Highway 280 West in Cordele, Ga., according to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

The deputy discovered a vehicle in the roadway. The deputy ran the license plate and the vehicle was reported stolen.

The deputy got out of the patrol car and was shot. He was transported to Crisp Regional Medical Center, where the deputy died from the injuries.

The suspect fled in the patrol car. Monroe County Sheriffs were able to arrest the suspect hours later in I-475.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating.