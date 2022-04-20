SAVANNAH, Ga. (WRBL) – According to a news release, a Georgia drug trafficker was sentenced to nearly a decade in federal prison.

Rae Winn-Young, 39, from Hinesville, Georgia, received a 110-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute cocaine, announced U.S. Attorney David H. Estes.

In addition to Winn-Young’s prison sentence, U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood ordered him to serve three years of supervised release.

“Repeat felons like Rae Winn-Young are example of the small number of criminals who commit a disproportionate number of crimes in our communities,” said U.S. Attorney Estes. “Our office is committed to identifying these offenders and holding them accountable as we work to make our communities safer.”

Based on court records and testimony, Liberty County Sheriff’s Office Deputies began investigating Winn-Young’s participation in trafficking cocaine and other drugs in Hinesville, Georgia, in 2018.

Hinesville Police Officers also joined the investigation, leading to a search of Winn-Young’s residence in March 2019. During the search, authorities discovered a substantial amount of drugs, cash, and a stolen firearm.

Winn-Young was later indicted for federal drug-trafficking charges. Currently, Winn-Young is still facing state charges related to this case.

“This investigation and conviction would not have been possible without the hard work from our state and local partners,” said Beau Kolodka, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the Atlanta Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. “This sentence guarantees that this armed, multi-convicted felon has been removed from the streets of our community for many years to come.”

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, the Hinesville Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the U.S. Marshals Service, and the GBI investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Marcela C. Mateo prosecuted the case for the United States.