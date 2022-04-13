VALDOSTA, Ga. (WRBL) – According to a news release, a Georgia resident with a “violent criminal past” who fled from the police after being caught in possession of several weapons, including a stolen AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, pled guilty to a firearm charge in federal court.

On Monday, Torrieo Monte Johnson, aka “Corker,” 39, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon before U.S. District Court Judge Hugh Lawson.

Johnson’s criminal history subjects him to “armed career criminal status,” which requires a minimum of 15 years in prison and three years of supervised release. Johnson’s sentencing is scheduled for July 20.

“Felons with violent criminal histories simply cannot possess guns, let alone stolen ones,” said U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary. “Under the Project Safe Neighborhoods program, our office is working closely with our law enforcement and community partners to focus enforcement efforts where they are needed most and hold violent repeat offenders accountable.”

Based on court records and evidence, on June 26, 2019, Johnson and another individual evaded Thomasville Police Officers after they uncovered multiple firearms inside the vehicle Johnson was driving.

The police officers discovered a 9mm semi-automatic pistol, a .22 semi-automatic rifle, a Spikes Tactical .223 semi-automatic rifle, several firearm magazines, and boxes of ammunition.

According to the news release, the Spikes Tactical firearm was reported stolen after a burglary at a Thomasville residence on June 17, 2019.

Arrest warrants were issued for Johnson, and authorities captured him in Tallahassee, Florida, on July 3, 2019.

Johnson’s lengthy criminal history includes felony convictions for arson, distribution of a controlled substance, and burglary.

“Violent repeat offenders possessing stolen firearms is a dangerous combination,” said ATF Assistant Special Agent in Charge Beau Kolodka. “In this case, we have the best possible outcome in that a stolen firearm has been removed from the streets, and Mr. Johnson will spend a significant amount of time in federal prison.”

Johnson’s case was investigated by the Thomasville Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

The case is being prosecuted as part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods Program. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sonja Profit prosecuted the case.