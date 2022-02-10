Georgia: Fort Valley man arrested in child pornography case

FORT VALLEY, Ga. (WRBL) – A Georgia man has been arrested in connection to a child pornography case.

According to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, John Martin Wells, 21, was charged with one count of Sexual Exploitation of Children (Possession of Child Pornography).

The investigation into Wells, of Fort Valley, began on Feb. 3, 2022, when the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit received a cyber tip from National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) about someone being in possession of child pornography in Peach County.

According officials the investigation lead to Wells. A search warrant was executed at his Fort Valley home.

Wells was arrested and booked into the Peach County Jail.

This investigation is part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the child pornography trade.

Anyone with information about these cases, or other cases of child exploitation, is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870. Tips can also be submitted online or by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477).