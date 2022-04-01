SAVANNAH, Ga. (WRBL) – A Georgia insurance company owner was sentenced to federal prison for lying in bankruptcy court and on his tax returns.

Jaques Andres Frym, 53, from Pooler, Georgia, received eight months in prison and three years of supervised release after he pled guilty to false oath concerning a bankruptcy proceeding and filing a false tax-related document, announced U.S. Attorney David H. Estes.

Additionally, U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbee Wood ordered Frym to pay a $30,000 fine and restitution of $112,042.12.

“The integrity of our bankruptcy courts and tax systems depend on honest, forthright presentations from citizens,” said U.S. Attorney Estes. “Jacques Frym violated that trust by lying to the court and on his tax documents and is being held accountable.”

According to court records and testimony, from 2005 to 2021, Frym owned an insurance company and was an agent for numerous businesses.

In 2015, Frym created an entity called “Federal Employee Benefits” (FEB) with his wife as the owner.

A year later, in 2016, Frym filed for bankruptcy to cancel $5 million of debt and, under oath, falsely claimed he did not work for FEB.

Frym also confessed that in 2018 he underreported his income when filing his tax returns.