LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – On Saturday, Ashton Luther Britt, 18, of Lagrange, Georgia, was arrested by Lanett Police in Lanett, Alabama, regarding a shooting in Lagrange, Georgia. Britt is currently held at Chambers County Jail in Alabama and awaits extradition back to Georgia.

Earlier on Saturday, around 2 p.m., Lagrange Police Officers responded to Lafayette Parkway in Lagrange, Georgia, where they stopped a vehicle transporting a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers discovered the victim, Demetrius Heard, who suffered from a gunshot wound in his upper torso resulting from an altercation on Boston Drive in Lagrange, Georgia.

Officers alerted emergency responders, who evaluated Heard’s wound. He was later transported via helicopter to a hospital in the metro Atlanta area.

Authorities initiated an investigation which revealed that Ashton Luther Britt traveled to Boston Drive to fight with an individual. As a result of the altercation, Britt recovered a firearm from his vehicle and opened fire on Demetrius Heard, Dedrick Heard, and Khalil Stargell.

Demetrius Heard was shot in the upper torso during the shooting, and a bullet grazed Dedrick Heard’s wrist. After the shooting, Britt fled the scene in a 2009 Honda Accord.

Warrants for Britt’s arrested were issued for the following offenses: