Georgia man charged after woman beaten to death with hammer

ACWORTH, Ga. (AP) — Investigators say a 29-year-old Georgia man has been charged with murder, aggravated assault and aggravated battery after a woman was beaten to death with a hammer.

Cory James Slaughter of Mableton was being held in the Barstow County Jail.

A docket did not list an attorney for him.

Slaughter was arrested Thursday after officers responded to a domestic violence call and found the woman’s body in a home in Acworth.

Witnesses said Slaughter left on foot.

Deputies used a drone to find him hiding in some woods near the home. The victim’s name was not immediately released.