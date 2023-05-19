ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) — A Georgia man was charged with drug distribution this week and will face a maximum of life in prison if convicted, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.

Larry Sparks aka “Detroit,” 45, appeared before U.S. Magistrate Court in Albany on May 18. He is charged by criminal complaint with one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Attorney’s Office says Sparks is scheduled to have his detention hearing in Macon, Georgia, next week.

According to court proceedings and the criminal complaint, a GBI-led wire-tap undercover investigation began in March 2023 into Sparks’ alleged distribution of fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine in Southwest Georgia from Albany.

A federal search warrant was executed on May 16 and agents seized 1,265 grams of fentanyl, 3,027 grams of methamphetamine and seven firearms, said Attorney’s Office.

Sparks is allegedly associated with several controlled substance overdoses resulting in deaths dating back to 2018. He is a convicted felon.