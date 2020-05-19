Georgia man charged with murder, rape, necrophilia in woman’s death

MACON, Ga. (AP) – A Georgia man has been charged with murder, rape and necrophilia in the death of a woman found outside a homeless shelter.

Kenny Obyran Whitehead, 55, was arrested Sunday, news outlets reported. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the Daybreak Day Resource Center, a homeless shelter, near Macon around 4 a.m. Sunday morning.

Emergency personnel determined the woman had been dead for an unknown amount of time, the sheriff’s office said. Investigators said the woman’s death was ruled a homicide. The investigation is ongoing.