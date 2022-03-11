MACON, Ga. (WRBL) – Shelly, Johnson “Gold Mouth,” 40, from Macon, Georgia, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to participate in animal fighting.

Johnson faces a maximum of five years of imprisonment, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine. Johnson’s sentencing is scheduled for June 7, 2022.

According to court records, authorities investigated a criminal organization involved with cocaine distribution and dog-fighting in Roberta, Georgia, northern regions of Georgia, Florida, and Alabama from May 2019 through February 2020.

Law enforcement conducted 15 residential searches and seized over 150 dogs used for dog-fighting.

On Jan. 29, 2021, a 136-count indictment opened, charging 11 individuals for several crimes. Three other individuals, including Johnson, were charged through criminal information.

During this time, Johnson communicated with co-conspirator Jarvis Lockett about breeding dogs and dog-fighting, dogs being mauled from the fights, sharping dogs’ teeth for fighting purposes, cash prizes for the fight, and several other topics related to dog-fighting.

Johnson also attended dog fights as a handler inside the ring during the fights.

On Feb. 26, 2020, authorities searched Johnson’s residence in Macon, Georgia, and discovered 13 Pit bull terrier mixed dogs with scarring consistent with dog-fighting.

Authorities also found a digital scale, weighted collars, ground stakes, heavy chains, and several medical supplies to treat animals for injures.