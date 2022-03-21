ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) – On March 17, 2022, a federal jury convicted a Georgia man for participating in an extensive drug trafficking network responsible for distributing more than 100 kilograms of methamphetamine in Southwest Georgia, according to a news release.

Kentrail Brown, 31, from Cairo, Georgia, was convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking following a four-day trial before U.S. District Judge Leslie Abrams Gardner.

Brown faces a minimum of 10 years and a maximum of life in prison.

“Kentrail Brown’s conviction concludes an extensive Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation that ultimately shut down a methamphetamine trafficking network centered in a small Southwest Georgia community. Brown, along with 15 co-defendants convicted in this case, have been held accountable for the grave harm caused by their criminal activities,” said U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia and our law enforcement partners are using every tool at our disposal to make our region safer and hold repeat and violent criminals accountable.”

According to court records and evidence presented at trial, authorities conducted a wiretap investigation into Brown’s and his co-defendants’ drug distribution activities beginning in March 2019.

The investigation uncovered Brown and his co-defendants distributed methamphetamine in southwest Georgia. The organization is responsible for distributing over 100 kilograms of methamphetamine.

The following co-defendants entered guilty pleas in this case and received a sentence:

Phil Grim, 45, from Cairo, Georgia, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and received 120 months in prison and five years of supervised release.

James Levy Sapp, 40, from Cairo, Georgia, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and received 87 months in prison and five years of supervised release.

Mitchell Tomberlin, 49, from Whigham, Georgia, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and received 60 months in prison and three years of supervised release.

R. Kevin Barrineau, 48, from Cairo, Georgia, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and received 57 months in prison and three years of supervised release.

The following co-defendants entered guilty pleas, and sentencings are scheduled for June 15-17, 2022:

Tobias Sanders, 32, from Cairo, Georgia, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and faces a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $10,000,000 fine.

Xavier Jordan, 33, from Cairo, Georgia, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and faces a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $10,000,000 fine.

Joseph Jones, aka “Bae,” 31, from Cairo, Georgia, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and faces a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $10,000,000 fine.

David Donald, 37, from Cairo, Georgia, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and faces a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $10,000,000 fine.

Orrie Bell, 35, from Cairo, Georgia, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and faces a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $10,000,000 fine.

Richard Bond, 47, from Cairo, Georgia, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and faces a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $10,000,000 fine.

Mike Thomas, 47, from Cairo, Georgia, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and faces a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $10,000,000 fine.

Demorris Adams, 32, from Whigham, Georgia, pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine and faces a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison and a $5,000,000 fine;

Dewayne Isom, 31, from Cairo, Georgia, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $1,000,000 fine.

Nicholas Harden, 29, from Cairo, Georgia, pleaded guilty to using a communication facility in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and faces up to four years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Shandrekia Mango, 34, from Cairo, Georgia, pleaded guilty to misprision of a felony and faces up to three years in prison and a $250,000 fine.