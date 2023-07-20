ALBANY, Ala. (WRBL) – On Thursday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia announced that a south-central Georgia resident is facing up to 20 years in prison after an investigation at a motel room in Tifton, Georgia, revealed the discovery of fentanyl.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 43-year-old Alphonso White from Tifton pled guilty to one count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl on July 19. White is facing a maximum 20-year prison sentence, at least three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.

White’s sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 19. Based on court records, the Tifton County Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation into the possible distribution of fentanyl, heroin, and other illegal drugs within the local community.

During the investigation, Tifton investigators conducted a search on Jan. 18 at a Howard Johnson motel room in Tifton, where White resided. Officers met with White as he exited the motel room, and at the time, White was carrying 32 bags of a brown substance and blue pills labeled “M 30.” The U.S. Attorney’s Office says the substances tested positive for 8.544 grams of fentanyl.

Based on research from the DEA, just two milligrams of fentanyl, nearly the same amount as 10-15 grains of table salt, is considered a lethal dose. White possessed nearly 4,272 lethal doses of fentanyl.

The Tifton County Sheriff’s Office and the GBI investigated White’s case, and Assistant U. S. Attorney Hannah Couch is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.