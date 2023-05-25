ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) — An Americus, Georgia, man pled guilty to illegally possessing a firearm after he was arrested for stealing rifles from the local Walmart, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.

Brandon Michael Hatfield, 31, pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on May 25 before U.S. District Court. Hatfield faces a maximum of 15 years in prison and a maximum $250,000 fine. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 7, states the Attorney’s Office.

According to court documents, Hatfield attempted to steal a Rossi, 22LR caliber rifle from Walmart in Americus, on Nov. 18, 2022. He was stopped by Walmart employees before exiting the store with the weapon. An investigation by Walmart’s security team revealed that Hatfield stole a total of five rifles on five different occasions from the store between Nov. 1 and Nov. 16.

Hatfield has been convicted of several felonies, including dealing methamphetamine, escape and residential entry in Decatur County, Indiana, Superior Court. It is illegal for a convicted felon to possess a firearm.