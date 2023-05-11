ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) — A man with a criminal history pleaded guilty to illegally possessing firearms, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Middle District of Georgia stated.

Derius Raoule Green, 32, of Bainbridge, Georgia, pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on May 11 before a U.S. District Judge. Green faces a maximum of ten years in prison and a maximum $250,000 fine. Sentencing is expected to occur within 90 days.

According to court documents, Decatur County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) deputies found a dead male with two gunshot wounds on Aug. 30. 2021. Evidence indicated the victim may have been in a recent feud with Green.

Police say deputies executed a search warrant at Green’s property and found a shotgun, a rifle and ammunition. Green was located and taken into custody in Port Saint Joe, Florida on Sept. 2.

Green told officers that the victim owed him money. He is not facing criminal charges in that local investigation.