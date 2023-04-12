ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) — A Georgia resident with multiple prior felony drug convictions pleaded guilty to distributing methamphetamine following an investigation looking into drug trafficking in the local area.

According to the U. S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia, 43-year-old Alexis Sylvester Holton from Cordele, Georgia, pled guilty to one count of distribution of methamphetamine on Tuesday.

Holton faces a minimum of five years to a maximum of 40 years in prison, followed by at least four years of supervised release and a $5 million fine.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says sentencing for Holton’s case has been scheduled yet.

According to court records and other public information, Holton sold a total of 279.51 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant working with the GBI and Crisp County Sheriff’s Office investigators during nine purchases, starting in October of 2021, until his arrest on Feb 9, 2022, in Cordele.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says that Holton has several prior convictions, including two prior “serious felony drug convictions” in the Superior Court of Crisp County, Georgia.

The GBI, DEA, and the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office investigated Holton’s case, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Redavid will prosecute the case.