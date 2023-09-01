MACON, Ga. (WRBL) – A Georgia man involved in two separate drug trafficking organizations and a multi-state dog-fighting operation based in Macon received over 15 years in prison on Friday.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia, 43-year-old Armard Davis, aka “Black Jack” of Fort Valley, Georgia, was sentenced to 190 months behind bars and four years of supervised release.

He previously pled guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and conspiracy to participate in an animal fighting venture. Davis is not eligible for parole.

Based on court records, authorities investigated a criminal enterprise involved in distributing cocaine, methamphetamine and organized dog-fighting based out of Roberta, Georgia, which eventually extended to North Georgia, Florida and Alabama from May 2019 to February 2020.

In February 2020, authorities executed 15 searches on residences and seized over 150 dogs used in dog-fighting.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says many of the rescued dogs had scars and suffered injuries such as broken legs and open bleeding wounds, which are consistent with dog-fighting.

Law enforcement also seized scales, weighted collars, heavy chains, ground stakes, miscellaneous pedigrees, and medical supplies for animal injuries sustained during fighting.

Authorities also found firearms and illegal drugs during the investigation. The criminal organization is being held accountable for distributing nearly 20 kilograms of cocaine and 179 grams of methamphetamine.