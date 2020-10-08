Georgia man sentenced to 18 months in prison for making threats against schools in Alabama and Georgia

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – A Georgetown man is going to prison after making terroristic threats against several local schools in November of 2018.

On Tuesday, Levi Calhoun, III, received an 18-month prison sentence for making threats against schools and conveying false information. Calhoun, age 29, pleaded guilty in July of 2020.

According to officials, in November of 2018, Calhoun created a fake Facebook account to spread several threats that someone would use explosive devices and firearms to attack one or more Eufaula, Alabama and Quitman County, Georgia schools.

In pronouncing the sentence, the judge pointed out the disruption and anxiety Calhoun’s actions caused the affected communities, including students, parents, and school administrators.

It was also noted that Calhoun utilized images from another Facebook user to create the fake account in an effort to conceal his identity, causing law enforcement to initially seek out and question that individual. Fortunately, agents quickly traced the fake account back to Calhoun and exposed his scheme.

Calhoun was also ordered to serve two years of supervised release after he completes his prison sentence. He had been eligible for up to ten years in prison for the charges against him.

