ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) — A Southwest Georgia man guilty of drug distribution was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Chad Williamson, 44, of Fitzgerald, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute on Sept. 8.

According to court documents, two packages containing methamphetamine and addressed to Williamson were intercepted by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Parcel Center in March 2021.

The packages were shipped from Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico, and marked as religious images or Bible gifts. One of the boxes contained a methamphetamine-soaked fabric, which can be chemically extracted for use.

There was also approximately 450 grams of crystal methamphetamine in the packages.

DEA agents went to Williamson’s residence on March 11, 2021. He admitted to agents that an associate used Williamson’s address for drug deliveries and his phone showed messages he had exchanged with the source of supply.

Williamson will serve 20 years in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.