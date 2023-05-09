ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) — An Adel, Georgia, man with a criminal history is sentenced to 20 years in prison on drug distribution charges, according to the Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.

Uriah Wade Hall, 46, was sentenced to serve 240 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release on May 5. Hall previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court documents, a Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) deputy observed Hall riding his motorcycle at speeds more than 20 miles above the posted limit on Nov. 6, 2021, in Hahira. The deputy attempted to pull him over but Hall increased his speed. Two Georgia State Patrol (GSP) units joined the pursuit and Hall was stopped and arrested.

Police said Hall was in possession of a loaded pistol, 829 grams of methamphetamine, a small quantity of heroin, and $1,610 cash.

Hall had previously been convicted of several felony offenses, including burglary, possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and giving a false name to law enforcement, states Attorney’s Office.