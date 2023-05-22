VALDOSTA, Ga. (WRBL) — A Valdosta, Georgia, man is sentenced to serve 130 months on drug distribution charges as a federal career offender, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.

Thomas Charles Singletary, 45, was sentenced by a U.S. District Court on May 17, after he previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, states Attorney’s Office. Singletary has a lengthy criminal drug distribution history and he was sentenced as a federal career offender.

According to court documents, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) investigators got information about illegal drugs being sold from a motel room in Lake Park, Georgia. LCSO investigators found Singletary in the room with a handgun and drug paraphernalia visible on Feb. 4, 2021.

Attorney’s Office says Singletary admitted the firearm a .380 caliber, semi-automatic pistol was for his protection. It is illegal for a convicted felon to possess a firearm. A search of the room recovered the firearm, multiple ammunition rounds and a bag of methamphetamine. Text messages found on the cell phone of an individual with Singletary revealed evidence that they were involved in distributing methamphetamine in Adel, Georgia.

Singletary has at least six felony convictions in the Superior Courts of Tift County, Berrien County, and Lowndes County, including possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.