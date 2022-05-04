AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRBL) – According to a news release from the Department of Justice for the Southern District of Georgia, a Georgia resident was sentenced to federal prison after confessing to possessing child pornography.

Robert Paul Synenberg, 23, of Augusta, Georgia, received 42 months in prison after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography, announced U.S. Attorney David H. Estes.

In addition to Synenberg’s prison sentence, U.S. District Court Chief Judge J. Randall Hall also ordered him to pay a $1000 fine, register as a sex offender, and serve 20 years of supervised release.

Based on the news release, the FBI found and arrested Synenberg in December 2020 while investigating a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The investigation revealed that Synenberg had images of child sexual exploitation on several electronic devices.

The FBI investigated Synenberg’s case, and Assistant U.S. Attorney and Project Safe Childhood Coordinator Tara M. Lyons prosecuted the case for the United States.