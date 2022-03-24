VALDOSTA, Ga. ( WRBL) – According to a news release, a Georgia man with a previous federal conviction for fraud was sentenced to prison for creating a scheme and claiming government pandemic funds using identity theft and fraud.

On March 23, 2022, U.S. District Judge Hugh Lawson sentenced Darrius Hollis, 28, from Quitman, Georgia, to 42 months in prison and three years of supervised release, after pleading guilty to wire fraud.

The sentence includes 30 months in prison for wire fraud and 12 additional months on a revocation of a previous supervised release sentence Hollis served for a prior bank and wire fraud conviction.

Additionally, Judge Lawson ordered Hollis to pay $42, 667 in restitution to the Georgia Department of Labor.

According to court records, an individual contacted an United States Secret Service Special Agent in August 2020 who believed Hollis filed fraudulent unemployment insurance claims.

The U.S. Department of Labor searched through its claims database and uncovered an unemployment insurance claim filed by Hollis requesting federal and state pandemic assistance.

Hollis falsified information claiming he lost his job at a Quitman business due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When Hollis claimed he lost his job, he was serving a sentence for a previous conviction and, in April 2020, was released.

After further investigation, authorities discovered Hollis used two victim’s identities to apply fraudulently and receive unemployment insurance, Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds.

Hollis confessed to the scheme and is responsible for $42,337 in losses to the state of Georgia and the United States.