AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRBL) – A Georgia man was sentenced to federal prison after confessing to possessing hundreds of images of child sexual exploitation.

Justin Bryan, 34, from Hephzibah, Georgia, received 80 months in prison after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography, according to U.S. Attorney David H. Estes.

In addition to Bryan’s sentence, U.S. District Court Judge Dudley H. Bowen also ordered him to register as a sex offender after his prison term, serve 15 years of supervised release, and pay $18,000 in restitution to the victims.

“Each time an image of sexual exploitation is shared on the internet, a vulnerable child is revictimized,” said U.S. Attorney Estes. “We applaud the work of our law enforcement partners and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in identifying predators like Justin Bryan, and our office will continue to ensure they are held accountable for their crimes.”

In December 2020, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children obtained a cyber tip providing evidence of online images of child pornography.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children alerted the FBI, and agents later found and arrested Bryan.

During the arrest, agents uncovered and seized several electronic devices containing hundreds of videos and images portraying the sexual exploitation of children.