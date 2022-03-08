BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WRBL) – A Georgia man received 20 years in prison after confessing to producing and possessing hundreds of child pornography images.

According to U.S. Attorney David H. Estes, Casey Causey, 40, from Jesup, Georgia, was sentenced to 240 months in prison after pleading guilty to Production of Child Pornography.

Additionally, U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood ordered Causey to pay $91,800 in restitution to the victims, serve 15 years on supervised release, and register as a sex offender.

“Sexual exploitation of vulnerable children is a vile crime, and our office will relentlessly pursue such predators,” said U.S. Attorney Estes. “This prison sentence protects our community and holds Casey Causey accountable for his horrific acts.”

A cyber tip, identifying Causey from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, disclosed to authorities from Homeland Security Investigators led agents to Causey’s residence in Jesup, Georgia.

In March 2021, during a search, authorities found several electronic devices containing hundreds of images and videos of child pornography.

“Identifying and arresting predators like Causey, who not only victimize innocent children, but also showcase those horrific images for others to see, are a one of the highest priorities for our office,” said Special Agent in Charge Katrina W. Berger, who oversees Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) operations in Georgia and Alabama. “Everyone in the community can feel safer knowing that this criminal will no longer be able to exploit children.”