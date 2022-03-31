BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WRBL) – A Georgia drug supplier in a south Georgia drug trafficking conspiracy was sentenced to over a decade in federal prison, finalizing the prosecution of a massive conduit of methamphetamine and heroin.

Kayode Davis, aka “Yodi,” 31, from Stockbridge, Georgia, received 136 months in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and quality heroin, announced U.S. Attorney David H. Estes.

Additionally, U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbee Wood ordered Davis to serve five years of supervised release.

“It is a credit to the hard work of our law enforcement partners that all eight defendants in this drug-trafficking conspiracy pled guilty to their crimes and are being held accountable,” said U.S. Attorney Estes. “Our office is committed to removing criminal drug traffickers and their attendant violent activities from our communities.”

According to court records and testimony, an investigation conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Explosives identified Davis as a supplier of illegal narcotics to gang-related drug traffickers’ operations in Glynn, Liberty, Long, Wayne counties, and surrounding areas in 2019.

The conspirators are affiliated with the “Bloods,” a criminal street gang and are responsible for at least one death resulting from Fentanyl.

The other seven co-defendants part of the conspiracy have all pled guilty and received prison terms of up to 141 months.