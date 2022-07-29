WAYCROSS, Ga. (WRBL) – The leader of a criminal conspiracy, where violent street gang members distributed methamphetamine and other drugs in south Georgia, was sentenced to nearly 40 years in federal prison, announced U.S. Attorney David H. Estes.

Jackie Kavaskia McMillan, also known as “Bijay,” 41, received a 440-month federal prison sentence; in addition to the life sentence for murder, McMillan is currently serving at Dooly State Prison.

According to Estes, McMillan pleaded guilty in January to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 5 Grams or More of Methamphetamine and Quality of Marijuana.

Additionally, when McMillan’s sentence of incarceration ends, he must also serve four years of supervised release.

McMillan was the lead defendant in U.S.A. v. McMillian et al., a 57-count indictment resulting from Operation Sandy Bottom; an investigation focused on the Sand Ridge neighborhood in Douglas, Georgia.

Out of 48 defendants named in the indictment, 36 have received sentencing after pleading guilty; nine await court hearings; two await trial and other court proceedings, and one defendant is deceased.

The investigation into the drug-trafficking conspiracy started in 2018 after the Coffee County Drug Unit requested assistance from the FBI and the Coastal Georgia Violent Gang Task Force to investigate increasing violent crime and illegal drug activity in the Douglas, Georgia, area.

The drug traffickers, orchestrated by a subset of the Gangster Disciples street gang, controlled several “trap houses” to store drugs, primarily methamphetamine. The drugs were later distributed throughout Coffee, Bacon, Emanuel, Jeff Davis, Pierce, and Wheeler counties.

Investigators infiltrated the conspiracy, obtaining numerous kilograms of drugs, almost two dozen illegally possessed firearms, seven vehicles, and over $12,000, which authorities identified as drug-trafficking proceeds.

According to court records and testimony, McMillan utilized contraband cell devices and compromised prison guards to orchestrate the drug trafficking operation while incarcerated. McMillan’s primary contact outside of incarceration was his girlfriend, Christina Veronda Alexander, 41, of Hazlehurst, Georgia, who is currently serving a 286 -month prison sentence for her role in the conspiracy. Three state prison guards indicted for contributing to the conspiracy have all pled guilty to federal charges.

The case is part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces operation. The FBI and the FBI Coastal Georgia Safe Streets Violent Gang Task Force; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the U.S. Marshals Service; the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office and the Coffee County Drug Unit; the Georgia Department of Corrections; the Jeff Davis County Sheriff’s Office; the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office; the Bacon County Sheriff’s Office; the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office; the Lanier County Sheriff’s Office; the Blackshear Police Department; the Nicholls Police Department; the Douglas Police Department; the Alma Police Department; the Glynn County Police Department; the Brunswick Police Department; the Swainsboro Police Department; and the Coffee County Department of Family and Children Services investigated the case.