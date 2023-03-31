ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) — A Georgia resident identified as the lead supplier to an 18-defendant armed drug trafficking ring responsible for distributing 1.5 to 4.5 kilograms of methamphetamine in the Tifton, Georgia, area received a prison sentence.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia, 34-year-old Rafon Carithers, aka “Tweed,” from Tifton, Georgia, received a 310-month prison sentence, followed by four years of supervised release on Thursday, after previously pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine on May 19, 2022.

Additionally, two other co-defendants received prison sentences this week.

32-year-old McKevor Mulkey, aka “Chevy,” of Tifton, received a 190-month prison sentence, followed by five years of supervised release on Wednesday, after previously pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

26-year-old Demarcus Williams from Tifton also received 25 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release on Thursday after previously pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine on Oct. 18, 2022.

Based on court documents, in May 2019, GBI agents initiated an investigation into a suspected drug trafficking organization operating in the Tifton area.

During the investigation, agents utilized a confidential informant to make controlled purchases of drugs from other defendants, including Mulkey and Parker.

Between Sept. 5, 2019, and Oct. 25, 2019, agents made six controlled purchases of methamphetamine from Mulkey and a purchase from Parker. Authorities say the substance consisted of fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine.

During the controlled purchases, using wiretaps, agents discovered Carithers supplied the drugs to Parker. On July 9, 2020, agents also conducted numerous residential search warrants as part of the investigation.

During the searches, agents recovered two .45 caliber pistols owned by Carithers and multiple bags of methamphetamine mixed with other substances.

The following co-defendants pled guilty and received sentencing:

Tevin Parker, aka “Tay,” 28, from Tifton, pled guilty to the distribution of methamphetamine on July 26, 2022, and received 262 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release on Nov. 3, 2022.

Juanjava Boggerty, aka “Jay,” 49, from Tifton, pled guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances on Oct. 12, 2022, and received a 235-month prison sentence, followed by five years of supervised release on Feb. 2.

Courtney Taylor, 39, from Tifton, pled guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute on Oct. 4, 2022, and received a 235-month prison, followed by five years of supervised release on Jan. 25.

Rishaun Richardson, 26, of Tifton, pled guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute on Aug. 23, 2022, and received a 170-month prison sentence, followed by three years of supervised release on March 16.

Brian Foster, aka “Joe,” aka “FOS,” 30, of Tifton, pled guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute on Sept. 27, 2022, and received a 136-month prison sentence, followed by five years of supervised release on Dec. 30, 2022.

Bradrick Boston, aka “Big Baby,” 34, of Tifton, pled guilty to the distribution of methamphetamine on July 20, 2022, and received a 108-month prison sentence, followed by four years of supervised release on Nov. 3, 2022.

Clinton Davis, 33, of Ashburn, Georgia, pled guilty to managing drug premises on Aug. 2, 2022, and received a 96-month prison sentence, followed by three years of supervised release on Nov. 20, 2022.

Darrell Mack, 33, of Tifton, pled guilty to the distribution of methamphetamine on Oct. 13, 2022, and received a 78-month prison sentence, followed by four years of supervised release on Feb. 2.

Keyuntran Taylor, 25, of Ashburn, pled guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute on Oct. 5, 2022, and received a 70-month prison sentence, followed by four years of supervised release on Jan. 26.

Dmya Norris, 25, of Tifton, pled guilty to the possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute on Oct. 5, 2022, and received a 60-month prison sentence, followed by four years of supervised release on Jan. 26.

Dante Hille, 29, of Ashburn, pled guilty to the distribution of methamphetamine on June 14, 2022, and received a 51-month prison sentence, followed by three years of supervised release on Sept. 15, 2022.

Keilaysha Dixon, 23, of Tifton, pled guilty to the use of a communication facility in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime on Set. 22, 2022, and received a 30-month prison sentence, followed by one year of supervised release on Dec. 30, 2022.

Vontesha Dixon, 32, of Tifton, pled guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine on Oct. 4, 2022, and received a 36-month prison sentence, followed by three years of supervised release on Jan 19.

Jala Taylor, 24, of Tifton, pled guilty to the distribution of methamphetamine on Oct. 11, 2022, and received a 24-month prison sentence, followed by three years of supervised release on Jan. 27.

The following co-defendant pled guilty in this case and awaits sentencing:

Jehmeil Carmichael, 35, of Tifton, pled guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, followed by at least three years of supervised release and a $1,000,000 fine. Carmicheal’s sentencing is scheduled for May 4.