Georgia State Patrol apprehend man after stabbing the mother of his children

UPDATE: Desmond Gaskin was not on active probation or parole at the time of this incident.

Gaskin was also not on bond at the time of this incident.



LaGrange, Ga. (WRBL) — Lagrange authorities responded to a Well Star Medical call Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 in regards to a stabbing victim.

Upon arrival authorities made contact with the victim, Chandrica Atcherson.

Atcherson stated that she was sitting on the couch with the father (Desmond Gaskin) of her two children, when “he just snapped” and started stabbing her body with a pocket knife, resulting in multiple visible injuries.

Gaskin fled from the scene, but was later apprehended by Georgia State Patrol.

The LaGrange Police Department ask that if anyone has information about the incident, to contact them at (706) 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.