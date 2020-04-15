Georgia supervisor accused of hitting officer with car, biting him

ATLANTA (AP) – Authorities say an Atlanta police supervisor hit an officer with her car while he was directing traffic and then bit him.

Lt. Sharonne Annette Steed was charged Friday with several crimes, including aggravated assault. Steed turned herself in Tuesday. Atlanta police said Steed was trying to go to bank when she failed to listen to Officer Joel Paul Curtis Richardson, who was working an off-duty job assisting with traffic.

Police said Steed ignored Richardson and hit him with her car. Police say Richardson tried to remove Steed from the car but she bit him. Steed is an Airport Precinct supervisor. She was placed on administrative leave. It’s unclear whether she had an attorney.