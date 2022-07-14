on the table how to use arbitration , Lawyer or judge gavel with balance work with client or customer about agreement

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WRBL) – A Georgia resident was charged in a federal indictment for leading a scheme to submit numerous fraudulent applications for COVID-19 small business relief funding.

Ashlee Parker, 39, of Dacula, Georgia, is charged with Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud and Bank Fraud; seven counts of Wire Fraud; Money Laundering Conspiracy; and False Statement, announced U.S. Attorney David H. Estes.

Parker’s primary charge has a statutory penalty of up to 30 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, significant financial penalties, and restitution payments to the U.S. Government.

According to the indictment, Parker owns Proficient Tax LLC, The Harris Parker Group LLC, and AMP Credit Solutions LLC. Parker’s indictment alleges that from May 2020 to April 2021, she submitted over two dozen fraudulent Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) applications to the U.S. Small Business Administration in her name for The Harris Parker Group LLC, AMP Credit Solutions LLC, and other companies.

Co-conspirators are also accused of paying Proficient Tax LLC in exchange for Parker submitting fraudulent applications for EIDL and Paycheck Protection Program PPP funding on their behalf.

The indictment also details that “as a result of Parker’s scheme, the United States was defrauded out of over $2 million” and that Parker transferred $13,955 of the fraudulently obtained money to pay for breast augmentation and abdominoplasty with flank liposuction cosmetic surgery.

The FBI and the Small Business Administration Office of the Inspector General are investigating Parker’s case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jonathan A. Porter and Ryan C. Grover are prosecuting the case for the United States.