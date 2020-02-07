Gov. Kemp: Georgia Criminal Street Gang Database now operational

ATLANTA, GA (WRBL) – A major development in the state of Georgia’s efforts to combat gang violence.

Wednesday Governor Brian Kemp announced a new database that will serve an information bank on criminal street gang activity is now fully operational.

The Georgia Criminal Street Gang Database (GCSGD) will serve as a statewide information bank on criminal street gangs, members, associates, and activities.

The database was made possible by collaborative efforts of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), Department of Community Supervision, (DCS), and Department of Corrections (GDC).

Under Gov. Kemp’s administration, the implementation of this database has been made a priority. “Criminal street gangs are plaguing neighborhoods across Georgia. Thanks to the leadership of GBI Director Vic Reynolds and our partners at DCS and GDC, this database will serve as a vital tool for law enforcement to hold violent criminals accountable and keep Georgia families safe,” said Governor Kemp.

“We are proud of this collaborative effort to provide a repository on gangs around the state,” said GBI Director Vic Reynolds. “Gangs don’t abide by city or county boundaries. With this statewide database operational, law enforcement across jurisdictional lines will be able to work together more efficiently and effectively to tie cases together to make Georgia safer.”

The purpose of the GCSGD is:

•To expand the recognition and identification of criminal street gangs, their members/associates and criminal street gang activities

•To increase officer safety by improving the sharing of information among multiple jurisdictions using computer intelligence database technology

•To enhance community security through the prosecution of criminal street gangs and their members/associates.The statute for the GCSGD was enacted in 2010