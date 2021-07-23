Governor Kemp, Sheriff Roundtree announce arrests of Ghostface Gangsters in gang crackdown

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Georgia’s Governor teaming up with the Richmond County Sheriff to help in the fight against gang violence.

They are announcing the arrests of several members of the dangerous organized street gang known as the Ghostface Gangsters Criminal Street Gang.

The investigation began in January 2018.

Investigators state that the case stretches across three states, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee.

The Ghostface Gangsters are allegedly the fastest growing white gang in the country at approximately 5,000 members, comprised primarily of white supremacists.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Gang Intelligence Unit compiled information on 163 Ghostface Gangster members and associates in the Augusta-Richmond County area, and a 136 count indictment has been drafted alleging that 77 members and associates have been implicated in violations of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, The Georgia Racketeer Influenced Criminal Organizations Act, and numerous criminal violations.

The investigations is the largest gang investigation in the state of Georgia.

The suspects are reportedly facing the following charges:

Criminal Attempt to Commit Murder

Trafficking / Distribution / Possession of Methamphetamine

Trafficking / Distribution / Possession of Heroin

Distribution of Marijuana

Distribution of Cocaine

Possession of MDMA

Aggravated Assault

Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer

Kidnapping with Bodily Injury

False Imprisonment

Possession of Firearms by Convicted Felons

Possession of Firearms During Commission of a Felony

Hindering the Apprehension of a Felon

Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer

Criminal Attempt to Commit Theft by Extortion

Printing, Executing or Negotiating Fictitious Checks

Theft by Taking Motor Vehicle

Theft by Receiving Motor Vehicle

Tampering with Evidence

Trafficking Persons for Sexual Servitude

The following is a list of defendants in the case: