COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – CPD said that a man was arrested on Friday after CPD officers and members of the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) discovered Marijuana, Psilocybin and firearms inside the man’s vehicle.

According to Columbus Police, GSP arrested Kentrall Brown who fled on foot after wrecking his vehicle in the area of Fort Benning Road near Victory Drive.

CPD assisted the GSP through recovering the following items from the vehicle:

two firearms

Seven bars of Psilocybin chocolate bars

30 grams of Marijuana

Ski mask

As of now, Brown is charged with:

Two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Felony possession of Marijuana

Possession of Schedule 1 substances

Brown is also facing additional traffic charges from the GSP.