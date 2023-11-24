COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – CPD said that a man was arrested on Friday after CPD officers and members of the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) discovered Marijuana, Psilocybin and firearms inside the man’s vehicle.
According to Columbus Police, GSP arrested Kentrall Brown who fled on foot after wrecking his vehicle in the area of Fort Benning Road near Victory Drive.
CPD assisted the GSP through recovering the following items from the vehicle:
- two firearms
- Seven bars of Psilocybin chocolate bars
- 30 grams of Marijuana
- Ski mask
As of now, Brown is charged with:
- Two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
- Felony possession of Marijuana
- Possession of Schedule 1 substances
Brown is also facing additional traffic charges from the GSP.