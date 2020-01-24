Guns, drugs found in car after Manchester Expressway crash; two arrested

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – There was a crash on Manchester Expressway, that lead to a multi-car accident around 1 p.m.

Police say that two suspects were traveling on Manchester Expressway when a male driver ran the light and struck another vehicle next to the BP gas station.

After the crash, the male driver fled on foot as police arrived on the scene. A female passenger was left behind in the vehicle.

Columbus Police chased the male suspect on foot, while other officers took the female passenger into custody.

“At this time we’re inventorying the vehicle. We located some guns and illegal drugs that we’re trying to process,” said Lt. Fred Carnes.

Police say both suspects are now in custody.