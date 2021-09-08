Guntersville man sentenced to life in prison with possibility of parole on bestiality, sodomy charges

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – A Marshall County man has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Wednesday, Van Christopher Havis was sentenced to life in prison on charges of sodomy and sexual torture in what prosecutors say is one of the worst cases they’ve ever seen. He was also sentenced to six months in prison on the bestiality charge.

Van Christopher Havis pleaded guilty in August to charges of Sodomy, Sexual Torture, and Bestiality. Havis pleaded guilty to three of nine counts against him.

All three are Class A felonies requiring 10 years to life in prison. But, according to court documents, because Havis has more than 3 prior felony convictions the sentence requires a mandatory life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The other woman charged and now convicted in the case, Holly Debord, was sentenced to 99.5 years in prison.

These charges all stem from videos that were shared with community members through Facebook Messenger, text messages, and e-mail in January 2020. In the video Debord could be heard saying she was punishing and threatening to kill the victim who is an unnamed mentally disabled man.